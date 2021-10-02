S Arabia claims it intercepted Yemeni drone in Khamis Mushait

On Saturday, Saudi-led military coalition claimed to have intercepted and confronted a Yemeni drone flying towards Khamis Mushait province in south of Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as aggression and blockade against Yemen continue.

At the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

Not only the military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, but also resulted in the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions of people in this country and destruction of Yemeni's vital infrastructures coupled with spread of famine and infectious diseases in this country.

MA/FNA14000710000802