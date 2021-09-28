COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran continues to decline

The Health Ministry said in a statement on the latest figures on the COVID-19 since yesterday that the contagious disease infected 11,701 across the country, of which 1,821 were hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the country so far mounted to 5,559,691.

The statement also said that in the last 24 hours, 239 COVID patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 119,888.

So far, 4,988,109 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

6,124 patients with COVID-19 are being cared for in the intensive care units of hospitals.

So far, 31,976,745 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country, according to the latest figures.

The statement also showed that currently, 29 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 224 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 30 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

