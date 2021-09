Following the import of 25,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine which was donated by Serbia to the country, Iran is going to import another 25,000 doses of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in the coming hours, said Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi.

2 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will also be entered the country through Imam Khomeini Airport in a few hours, he added.

