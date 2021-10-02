Both infection rate, daily death toll from Covid-19 drop

A statement by the Iranian Health Ministry said on Saturday that in the last 24 hours since Friday, 217 patients died from Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 120,880.

The statement added that 10,135 people were detected with the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country reached 5,611,700.

As many as 673 people were hospitalized since yesterday, the ministry said.

5,075,482 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, the statement added.

Also, 5,802 patients with Covid -19 are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals.

So far, more than 32 million PCR tests to detect Covid 19 have been carried out in the country.

RHM/5318178