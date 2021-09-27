COVID-19 daily deaths in Iran drop to below 300

The Iranian Health Ministry put the total death toll from COVID-19 in the country at 119,649 on Monday, saying the disease has taken the lives of 289 patients over the past 24 hours.

14,470 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, with 2,219 of them hospitalized, the ministry added.

4,966,098 individuals have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 5,547,990 ones who have contracted the disease.

Some 6,209 victims of COVID-19 are in severe condition and are being treated in intensive care facilities, it said.

The Ministry also said that more than 36.3 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 16.64 million have received the second dosage.

ZZ/