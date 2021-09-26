Over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected in Iran

The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 50,958,982 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Sunday.

More than 35.49 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 15.46 million have received the second dosage, according to the ministry.

While more than 31.75 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far, the total number of people tested positive has exceeded 5,533,520 following the detection of 13,792 new cases since Saturday.

Of the new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 1,926 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

At least 4,944,087 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

The ministry also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 119,360, saying the disease has taken the lives of 288 patients over the past 24 hours.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 6,320 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units.

