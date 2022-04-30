Iran registers lowest death toll from Covid-19 in over 2 yrs

In the last 24 hours, 11 Covid-19 patients lost their lives bringing the total death toll from the disease to 141,083, a daily statement by the health ministry of Iran said on Saturday.

The health ministry reported 532 new cases of Covid 19 in the country with 109 of them being hospitalized in the past 24 hours since Friday.

As many as 21 provinces across the country did not report any deaths from Covid-19 while 9 provinces had only one case of death over the past 24 hours, and only in the province of West Azerbaijan, two cases died.

So far, 6,983,502 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, the health ministry said.

996 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the hospital intensive care units (ICU).

So far, 51,116,782 PCR tests to detect infection with Covid 19 have been carried out in the country. Currently, no city is red-coded by the National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus while 33 cities are coded as orange, 321 cities are as yellow and 94 cities are blue-coded with different levels of the danger of contracting the disease.

So far in Iran, 64, 328,567 people have received the first dose, 57,544,801 people the second dose, and 27,029,483 people the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines, and the overall number of vaccines administered in the country is standing at 148,902,851.

The National Task Force For Fighting Coronavirus said on Saturday that people aged above 70 will receive a fourth dose of the vaccine after a four-month period from the time they received the third dose in order to strengthen their immune system against the virus.

KI/TSNM2703734