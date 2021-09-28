AEOI chief arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival to Moscow, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali, members of the Embassy and officials of ROSATOM Company.

Meeting with his Russian counterpart and the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev has been cited as the main aim behind the visit of the AEOI Chief to Moscow.

It is scheduled the two sides will review the latest developments and cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Russi’s State-Owned ROSATOM on relevant issues.

In this visit, AEOI Chief Eslami was accompanied by the Deputy and Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

It should be noted that the Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made and held talks with Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev on the sidelines of the 65th General Conference of IAEA in Vienna on Sept. 21.

MA/FNA14000706000345