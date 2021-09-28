  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2021, 1:00 PM

AEOI chief arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

AEOI chief arrives in Moscow for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Upon his arrival to Moscow, AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami was welcomed by the Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali, members of the Embassy and officials of ROSATOM Company.

Meeting with his Russian counterpart and the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev has been cited as the main aim behind the visit of the AEOI Chief to Moscow.

It is scheduled the two sides will review the latest developments and cooperation between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Russi’s State-Owned ROSATOM on relevant issues.

In this visit, AEOI Chief Eslami was accompanied by the Deputy and Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

It should be noted that the Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran made and held talks with Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev on the sidelines of the 65th General Conference of IAEA in Vienna on Sept. 21.

MA/FNA14000706000345

News Code 179156
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179156/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News