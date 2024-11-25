Iran’s karate team finish as runners-up at 2024 World Cup

In the finals of the tournament, Iran was defeated by Egypt with a score of 3-0, securing second place in the sporting event.

Japan claimed third place after overcoming Italy.

Throughout the tournament, the Iranian team emerged victorious against teams from Macedonia, Croatia, Italy, and Australia during the group stage.

They also achieved a victory against Slovakia in the quarterfinals, which allowed them to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, Iran triumphed over Japan with a score of 3-0, earning a spot in the final match.

The Iranian squad included Mahmoud Nemati, Mehdi Ashouri, Saleh Abazari, and Mehdi Khodabakhshi.

The 2024 Karate World Cup took place in Pamplona, Spain, from November 22 to 24.

