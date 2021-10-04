Iran pursues nuclear industry with principled approach: AEOI

Speaking to the website "Basirat", Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi criticized the IAEA for lack of cooperation with Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

"IAEA was expected to help Iran expand and accelerate the peaceful use of nuclear technology, while it did not do so," Kamalvandi said.

He pointed to the Iranian Parliament piece of legislation "the Strategic Action Act to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian Nation," saying that legislation increased Iran's nuclear capacities.

"What is certain is that in relation to the nuclear issue and our relations with the West and with the world, a large group decides in our country, and in this regard, the role of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and the Parliament is very important," the AEOI spokesman said.

According to him, pressures cannot stop Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

"Despite the three acts of sabotage we had in the past year, we are in very good condition, and the statistics show we have 20% and 60% enrichment, and the new centrifuges machines and the activities we have in various fields. All that show that tricks, deceptions and pressures cannot stop our peaceful nuclear program, and it seems that the Western countries have realized this," the spokesman also said.

Kamalvandi also noted that "the Iranian nuclear industry will continue to grow with a policy of resistance and pursuing principles in a principled manner, and if there is going to be an agreement, it must be equal."

