Iran, Russia discuss development of peaceful nuclear coop.

During the meeting held between Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami and Deputy Rosatom State Corporation for Atomic Energy of Russian Federation Nikolai Spassky in Tehran on Tuesday, the two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral peaceful nuclear cooperation.

In the meeting, Eslami invited his Russian counterpart Alexey Likhachev to visit Islamic Republic of Iran in the current year.

Iranian and Russian delegations, headed by AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi and Spassky, discussed the development of bilateral relations in various nuclear fields.

The meeting also was attended by the AEOI Deputy Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran for International, Legal and Parliament Affairs, Behrouz Kamalvandi and Russian Ambassador to Tehran.

MA/FNA14010421000977