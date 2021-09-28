US in no position to make comments on Iran-IAEA cooperation

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Tuesday upon arriving in Russia to meet with the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev.

"The US claim about the need for the IAEA to have access to the Karaj centrifuge parts plant is null and invalid," Eslami said.

The AEOI head noted, "Washington is not in a position to comment on how Iran and the IAEA work together. Unfortunately, the IAEA, under pressure from the United States and the Zionist regime, has replaced political cooperation with a political approach."

Further, on the Moscow trip, Eslami said, "This trip is taking place in continuation of regular consultations between Tehran and Moscow with the aim of developing and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of peaceful nuclear energy."

