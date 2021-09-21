Russia hopes Iran-IAEA ties to return to its previous level

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov welcomed the meeting held between Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)’s Chief Mohammad Eslami.

In a tweet on Tue., Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “We sincerely wish #IAEA and #Iran to restore and develop fruitful relations similar to those that existed before they were negatively affected by the US maximum pressure policy. All outstanding issues can and should be settled through cooperation based on standard procedures."

His tweet came as IAEA Director-General Rafel Grossi in a tweet wrote, "Pleased to welcome Mohammad Eslami, Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of #Iran Flag of Iran, today during #IAEAGC, to build on our joint statement reached recently in #Tehran. We now have work to do together."

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway with the participation of representatives of 171 countries. From Iran, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the envoy to IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi are attending the event.

MA/FNA14000630000022