Cargo plane crashes near Vilnius Airport in Lithuania

"The pilot was pulled from the wreckage alive and was conscious but he died of his injuries a few minutes later. Another two people were taken to the hospital," TASS reported, citing the LRT radio station on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, there were two pilots and two DHL employees aboard the plane en route from the German city of Leipzig.

The plane crashed into a two-story residential building, causing a fire; 12 local residents have been evacuated from the crash site.

