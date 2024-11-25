US envoy threatens to withdraw from Israel-Lebanon talks

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official, that Israel was "moving closer" to accepting a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, according to Sputnik.

Unnamed US officials confirmed that the parties were close to accepting the agreement, but there was still "some work to do."

Last Tuesday, US Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on an official visit to hear the position of Lebanon and Hezbollah on the points of the agreement proposed by the US side for a ceasefire with the Israeli regime.

Hochstein said on Wednesday that some progress had been made in talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. After his visit to Beirut, Hochstein held talks in Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem said on November 20 that the movement had agreed to continue indirect ceasefire talks with Israel based on the US proposal and mediated by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, on the condition that there was a complete cessation of hostilities by the Israeli army and the preservation of Lebanon's sovereignty without the Israeli side being able to invade the country's airspace or cross land or sea borders.

