Gallant to head to US despite int'l arrest warrant

The ICC announced in a landmark move on Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, issued multiple warrants on Thursday for those involved in the ongoing Israeli invasion of Gaza.

The court has accused them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza, which followed Hamas' October 7, 2023, surprise attack on Israel in retaliation for decades of occupation. Since then, Israel's military ground and air campaigns in Gaza have killed at least 44,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100,000 people have been injured in the genocide.

SD/IRN