"France and the United Kingdom have decided to help Ukraine with the use of high-precision missiles and they will have to pay for that," he said in an interview with the Al Mayadeen television channel.

"Moscow will respond to the missile strikes on Russia," he stressed.

"What has been done by the White House is very dangerous and the one who made this decision is fully aware of its negative consequences," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had announced their approval of the use of long-range precision weapons. Following this announcement, Russian military sites in the Kursk and Bryansk regions were attacked with American and British missiles. In response, Russia used its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepr (formerly known as Dnepropetrovsk). Putin emphasized that the West’s provocative policies could lead to severe consequences if the conflict continues to escalate.

MP/PR