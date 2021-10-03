Constructing Arak IR20 reactor to begin next year: Lawmaker

According to the Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the construction operation of Arak IR20 reactor will start as of next year (which will begin on March 21, 2022), Mostafa Nakhaei Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament Energy Commission said after attending a meeting with the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami in the Parliament on Sunday.

In today's meeting of Energy Commission of Parliament with the Head of AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami, Nakhaei said, “Considering the industrial, professional, technical and specialized issues of country's nuclear industry and avoiding political and security view on Iran’s nuclear industry, technical and specialized issues were emphasized.”

The head of AEOI also submitted a comprehensive report on the objectives and programs devised by his organization with regards to the development of the nuclear industry.

Producing power plant fuel, generating energy, increasing and diversifying use of radiations and conducting research and development (R&D) are considered as the four main axes of AEOI objectives, he underlined.

Nakhaei went on to say producing 8,000 MW of nuclear power and production of power plant fuel show that the nuclear industry of the country is growing towards energy production.

