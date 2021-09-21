  1. Politics
Grossi hails meeting with AEOI chief in IAEAGC

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi hailed his meeting with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on the sidelines of the 65th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna.

"Pleased to welcome Mohammad Eslami, Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, today during IAEAGC, to build on our joint statement reached recently in Tehran", IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in his Twitter account.

"We now have work to do together", the IAEA chief added.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami and the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi met and held talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday evening.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to establish ties based on mutual respect and good faith.

In addition, the AEOI chief and IAEA director-general exchanged their views on mutual cooperation in various areas and issues of mutual interests.

