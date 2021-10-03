Zionist regime behind sabotage attack on TESA Karaj Complex

According to the Khaneyeh Mellat, the news service of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Eslami, in response to the question "whether the AEOI's decisions are coordinated with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)," the chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that "Such decisions are strategic decisions and the authorized officials express their views on them."

Regarding the visit to the TESA Karaj Complex in Karaj, Eslami said, "This complex witnessed a terrorist incident by the Zionist regime, so the IAEA must first clarify its position on that incident, and we have to gain the SNSC's approval on that."

KI/FNA14000711000814