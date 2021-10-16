Iran raps Europe's inaction to adhere to its JCPOA commitment

The fifth round of political talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and Austria was held in Tehran on Sat. as headed by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria.

During the meeting, Bagheri Kani pointed to the age-old history of relations between the two countries of Iran and Ausutria which dates back to many years ago and termed it as a valuable asset for bilateral relations.

While emphasizing Iran’s adherence to its obligations under JCPOA, Iranian deputy foreign minister stated, “Although Europe did not withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal, after withdrawal of the United States from this important international agreement, it (Europe) did not take effective and practical action within the framework of its obligations under JCPOA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the latest developments in Yemen and Afghanistan and also efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help reduce problems and reiterated that Yemeni people have been under the most severe military attacks for five years and from a human point of view, European countries are expected to take serious action to stop the ongoing tragedies.

Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, for his part, said that mutual respect and understanding has institutionalized the will to cooperate with people of the two countries.

Turning to the high capabilities and potentials of the two countries in enhancing economic ties, he emphasized presence of Austrian firms for having active presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Considering the issue of Afghanistan, Launsky-Tieffentha appreciated Iran’s hosting of Afghan refugees.

“We are trying to alleviate suffering of Yemeni people as much as possible by providing humanitarian aid,” he added.

