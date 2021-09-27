Political reasons impacting decisions about IAEA surveillance

His remarks came in reaction to IAEA's Grossi's recent claims that IAEA inspectors were not allowed to service surveillance equipment in Iran's Karaj centrifuge assembly facility.

"It's deeply regrettable that after 3 terrorist attacks in Iran's nuclear facilities during past 1 year, the Agency has not yet condemned them, as it is required to do so by GC & GA resolutions and even for the sake of its own equipment, safety and security of its inspectors," Gharibabadi said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that the joint statement by the head of Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on September 12 "was achieved due to Iran’s good-will to replace the storage media of the 'identified equipment'. These activities were performed by the Agency from 20-22 Sep."

"During the discussions in Tehran & Vienna, Iran indicated that since Tessa Karaj Complex is still under security and judicial investigations, equipment related to this Complex are not included for servicing. That's why the phrase “identified equipment” has been used in the “JS”," he said.

"Therefore, DG's report on Sep 26 isn't accurate and goes beyond the agreed terms of the JS. Any decision taken by Iran on monitoring equipment is only based on political rather than legal considerations and the Agency cannot and should not consider it as one of its entitlements," the diplomat noted

It is worth noting that Grossi said in a report that IAEA inspectors serviced IAEA monitoring equipment in Iran in the last days of September.

HJ/FNA14000705000028