Iran, Austria discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, who has travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold 5th round of political talks between the two countries, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called relations between the two countries of Iran and Austria ‘aged-old and longstanding’ and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Austria.

Expressing hope for increased economic and trade cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Austria, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the donation of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine by Austria to Iran and called for more cooperation between the two countries in the fight against global coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister emphasized European Union's more responsible approach to the rights of displaced Afghans and condemned the recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan Kandahar which left many people dead and wounded others.

He called the rise of ISIL terrorist groups in Afghanistan ‘dangerous’.

Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, for his part, hailed amicable and friendly ties between Iran and Austria and expressed hope that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be revived with the participation of all parties involved in the talks.

He also stressed Austria's support for meetings with Afghanistan's neighbors to resolve the country's problems.

