No deviation in Iran’s nuclear program: AEOI chief

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Chief of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks in his meeting with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) Alexey Likhachev on the sidelines of 65th General Conference of IAEA in Vienna on Tuesday.

Eslami pointed out that his meeting with the Director-General of IAEA in Vienna came after following the visit of Rafael Gross to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the AEOI chief emphasized, “We do not have any deviation in Iran’s nuclear program and the relations betweenIran and IAEA should be facilitated and accelerated through technical and professional behavior away from political influences."

Eslami also described his meeting with the Director-General of Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation as ‘constructive and friendly’.

Generation of nuclear power is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, ”In our future visit to Moscow, we will talk about how to interact and accelerate the progress of new units in Bushehr Power Plant and the necessary coordination will be made in this regard.”

The 65th General Conference of the IAEA is underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna with the participation of representatives of 171 countries.

