US defeat, decline of Saudi Arabia achieved after Resistance

"Today we no longer see a dangerous US, but a failed, escapee, and depressed Unites State", Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.

"We do not see a Saudi regime who is able to attack a defenseless nation like Yemen in any way possible, and the voice of these powers is vanishing", Major General Hossein Salami added.

Referring to the victories of Muslims against the enemies, Salami added that the defeat of Americans and the current decline of Saudi Arabia is the result of Resistance.

Meanwhile, he said that the entire world envies the Iranian nation who has stood against hegemonic powers for over four decades.

