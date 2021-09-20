  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2021, 4:35 PM

IRGC chief:

US defeat, decline of Saudi Arabia achieved after Resistance

US defeat, decline of Saudi Arabia achieved after Resistance

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that Resistance dealt a heavy blow to the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"Today we no longer see a dangerous US, but a failed, escapee, and depressed Unites State", Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday.

"We do not see a  Saudi regime who is able to attack a defenseless nation like Yemen in any way possible, and the voice of these powers is vanishing", Major General Hossein Salami added.

Referring to the victories of Muslims against the enemies, Salami added that the defeat of Americans and the current decline of Saudi Arabia is the result of Resistance.

Meanwhile, he said that the entire world envies the Iranian nation who has stood against hegemonic powers for over four decades.

RHM/IRN84476818

News Code 178858
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178858/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News