Enemies spare no efforts to put pressure on Iran: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani on Saturday.

Emphasizing the efforts of the Armed Forces to upgrade the country's defense power, Salami said, "The enemies did spare no efforts to put pressure on the Islamic Revelotuin and the Iranian nation."

"Despite their inability over the last four decades, they continue to insist on their animosities, and every day they reveal these deep animosities with special complexities and tricks," he added.

Defense Minister, for his part, said, "With full synergy, convergence and coordination, we will provide reassuring conditions in meeting the strategic needs of the armed forces and strengthening the country's defense."

