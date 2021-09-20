Iranian nation progress never to be stopped

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Mon. in the unveiling ceremony of IRGC's strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives.

Emphasizing that the Iranian nation has repeatedly proven that it can thwart the enemies' sinister conspiracies, he said that enemies imposed sanctions on the Iranian nation in various fields to affect their will.

He also pointed to the unveiling of IRGC's new strategic achievements, saying that benefited from talented manpower and experts, the Islamic Republic of Iran managed to be self-sufficient in producing the equipment in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives.

The IRGC Deputy for Engineering and Passive Defense unveiled its latest achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives in this ceremony and handed them over to IRGC bases in different provinces of Iran on Monday.

'Younes' Robot Diver with a mission to monitor and identify the subsurface of ships and oil rigs, racket control inspection for inspecting the body, 'Ra'ad-1' explosive trap with the ability to destroy explosive packages, 1st and 2nd generation of explosives detector, types of robots to detect and neutralize bombs and explosives were among the achievements that were unveiled in this exhibition.

