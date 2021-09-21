  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2021, 10:07 PM

Iran has become a global power militarily: IRGC commander

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) –"Today, Iran has become a world power in terms of military and defense capabilities,"Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday.

Top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have talked to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports about the interviews, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that "Today, Iran has become a global power in terms of military and defense capabilities."

Also, Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander, said that he US no choice but to leave the region, adding US expulsion from the region is inevitable.

The details of the IRGC commanders' interviews with the Yemeni TV will be published later by the MNA.

