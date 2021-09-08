Salami urges for intensified public vaccination

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps made the comments at a meeting to review the implementation process of the fifth stage of Martyr Haj Qasem Soleimani plan, which is a nationwide campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic, on Wednesday afternoon.

"I order all IRGC commanders to make their utmost efforts in line with the sacred goals of Martyr Soleimani's plan for vaccination to use all available resources at full capacity," General Salami said.

The IRGC chief called for extending the working hours of the vaccination centers to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, he said, "You are absolutely free to use the IRGC's facilities and capacities to develop vaccination centers and act according to what you think is better."

In the meeting with the IRGC commanders, the newly appointed Iranian Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi announced on Wednesday that there are currently about 21 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the Ministry of Health's warehouses, adding that 8 million doses will enter Iran tomorrow and another 10 million doses will be imported next Sunday.

It was announced on Wednesday that more than 31,450,494 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, while over 10% of the Iranian population have been fully vaccinated after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

KI/FNA14000617000762