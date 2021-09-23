Martyrs' blood proves rightfulness of Islamic Republic

In his message, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the martyrs' sacrifices gave the Iranian nation victory.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said Martyrs' blood proves the rightfulness of the Islamic Republic.

The Leader further noted that the martyrs taught great lessons by their sacrifices to the Iranian nation, adding that "where there is sacrifice and steadfastness, there is victory and dignity and the Iranian nation will not forget this invaluable lesson."

In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st, which marks the beginning of defending the country against the foreign-backed Baathist regime of Saddam Hussein of Iraq between 1980-1988.

According to official statistics, 225,570 Iranian people were martyred and 574,101 people became disabled during the Sacred Defense.

