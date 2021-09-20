  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2021, 10:45 AM

IRGC unveils new strategic achievements

IRGC unveils new strategic achievements

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unveiled new strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition of IRGC's strategic achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives was held on Monday morning in the presence of Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami.

The IRGC Deputy for Engineering and Passive Defense unveiled its latest achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives in this ceremony and handed them over to IRGC bases in different provinces of Iran.

'Younes' Robot Diver with a mission to monitor and identify the subsurface of ships and oil rigs, racket control inspection for inspecting the body, 'Ra'ad-1' explosive trap with the ability to destroy explosive packages, 1st and 2nd generation of explosives detector, types of robots to detect and neutralize bombs and explosives were among the achievements that were unveiled in this exhibition.

ZM/FNA14000627000827

News Code 178862
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178862/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News