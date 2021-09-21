  1. Politics
Iran stresses need for more active UNHCR role in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Referring to Iran's hosting of millions of refugees, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for a more active UNHCR role to address the critical humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Tuesday morning that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in New York.

"During a meeting with @FilippoGrandi, Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian emphasized the need for a more active #UNHCR role to address the critical humanitarian situation in #Afghanistan & condition of displaced Afghans. As a host to millions of refugees, Iran expects int'l support," wrote Khatibzadeh in his Twitter account. 

In addition to Amir-Abdollahian and Khatibzadeh,  Iran's permanent envoy to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet announced, "Arrived in NY to take part in the 76th #UNGA. A busy week ahead w around 50 planned meetings & events, incl. separate bilats w UNSG, President of UNGA, EU FP High Rep., and my counterparts from different countries. Will outline our balanced, active, and smart foreign policy."

