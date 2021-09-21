Iran, India FMs discuss ties, Afghanistan in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in New York to participate in 76th UNGA meeting, met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

During the talks, the two sides emphasized the need for the expansion of consultations to promote trade relations and the finalization of talks regarding the supply COVID-19 vaccine.

Regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan, Iranian and Indian foreign ministers stressed the need for the realization of the will of Afghan people and the formation of an inclusive government and also preventing any foreign interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

In addition to the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting bilateral cooperation and holding joint consular-economic commissions, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need for finalizing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries of Iran and India.

Indian foreign minister, for his turn, congratulated Iran’s permanent membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and asked his Iranian counterpart to visit New Delhi at the earliest convenience.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar voiced the readiness of his respective country for immediate exporting of coronavirus vaccines as promised by Indian government to the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible.

