FM Amir-Abdollahian meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Amir-Abdollahian and Grandi had met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the need to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

"Unfortunately, we are witnessing the displacement of the Afghan people inside this country and also their refuge to neighboring countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted four million Afghan brothers and sisters for four decades, and in all these years, despite the sanctions and economic pressures, it has tried to be a good host. But international organizations need to be more active in their responsibilities to the humanitarian situation in the country to prevent more of Afghanistan's people from being displaced", Amir-Abdollahian said.

