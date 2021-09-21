US, British FMs discuss Iran, Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today in New York City on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to the US Department of State.

Blinken and Truss discussed a range of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, tackling the climate crisis, Iran, a free and open Indo-Pacific, and deepening our economic ties.

Blinken also announced the meeting with his British counterpart in a tweet, "I had a great first in-person meeting with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz to discuss shared priorities, from Iran and Afghanistan to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Earlier, the British delegation to the United Nations announced a plan for a meeting between the British Foreign Secretary and her Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York.

ZZ/5309634