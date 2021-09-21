Iranian, Vietnamese FMs review bilateral relations

The two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian sized the opportunity to thank Vietnam for its principled approach to the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations.

While announcing Iran's readiness to export Iranian-made vaccines to help improve the situation of coronavirus in Vietnam, Amir-Abdollahian voiced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate in industrial, agricultural and tourism fields with the East Asian country.

It is expected that Iran-Vietnam Joint Economic Commission will be established as soon as possible, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized.

Vietnamese foreign minister, for his part, thanked the unsparing support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support of Vietnamese candidates in international organizations.

He then presented a comprehensive report on the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed cooperation of Vietnam with Iran in the fields of economy, investment, science and technology.

MA/MFA