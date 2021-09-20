Tanzania FM congratulates new Iranian counterpart

Foreign Minister of Tanzanian Liberata Mulamula congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on winning the vote of confidence to become the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat.

In her message, She wished Amir Abdollahian success in his post.

The Tanzanian foreign minister also stressed that Tanzania's commitment to further strengthening the existing bilateral relations and expressed her confidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to develop and expand these relations in the interest of the two countries and nations.

KI/Spox channel