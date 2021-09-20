  1. Politics
Tanzania FM congratulates new Iranian counterpart

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Liberata Mulamula, the foreign minister of Tanzania offered congratulations to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on winning a vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament and taking office.

In her message, She wished Amir Abdollahian success in his post. 

The Tanzanian foreign minister also stressed that Tanzania's commitment to further strengthening the existing bilateral relations and expressed her confidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to develop and expand these relations in the interest of the two countries and nations.

