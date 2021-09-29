All foreign forces must leave Syria without any precondition

“I thank Mr. Geir Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria for his input,” Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, adding that thanks to his efforts and cooperation of the Syrian Government, the next meeting of the Constitutional Committee is expected to take place soon. This is an encouraging development."

He said that we encourage the Committee’s Co-Chairs to engage constructively and work in a spirit of flexibility and compromise.

Iran’s envoy said that the Committee must continue its work without any external interference or pressure. Setting any artificial deadline for its conclusion or any other conditions or requirements of such nature will negatively impact the Committee’s work.

He added that it must be ensured that it is a truly Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process.

He said that concurrent with the Committee’s work, serious efforts must also be made in other areas, elaborating that first and foremost, occupation of parts of Syria by foreign forces must come to an end. Accordingly, all uninvited foreign forces must leave that country without any precondition or further delay.

“Equally important, the Security Council must live up to its responsibility and compel the Israeli regime to put an immediate end to its acts of aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. Such adventuristic practices, which we condemn in the strongest terms, constitute flagrant violations of international law, threatening regional and international peace and security,” the Iranian envoy stressed.

