No one can stop progress of Iran's nuclear program: Eslami

The new head of the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said Wed. that Iran's nuclear program, which is peaceful, must advance in accordance with the Parliament's legislative on the lifting of sanctions.

The Iranian nuclear chief added Iran's nuclear program, which is peaceful, must be completely transparent and in accordance with the law and with an emphasis on the Parliament's "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People".

Amir-Abdollahian stresses expansion of Iran-Lebanon ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for expansion of ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Lebanon.

Iran wants 'result-oriented' negotiations

Iranian envoy to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi says that Tehran seeks effective negotiations, adding that the new Iranian administration wants effective and verifiable removal of all sanctions.

Defense min.: Iran owes Persian Gulf security to Army, IRGC navies

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said that Iran owes strategic security of the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and critical waterways to defense preparations of navy forces of Army and IRGC.

2 Iranian vaccines effective for vaccinating teenagers: Zali

Alireza Zali, the director of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, said on Wednesday that two locally manufactured vaccines in Iran are highly effective for vaccinating teenagers.

Iran reports 19,732 new cases of Covid-19, 452 deaths

The Iranian health ministry said on Wednesday that as many as 452 people lost their lives after contracting the Covid-19 virus while reporting 19,732 new cases of infection with the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran nuclear chief vows to boost atomic science

Vice-President and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced the development of nuclear science related activities.

“Despite the widespread efforts of the enemies to prevent scientific development in the country, we are witnessing considerable success,” Mohammad Eslami said in a meeting with Leader’s representative in Bushehr on Tuesday night.

