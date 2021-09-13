China welcomes agreement reached between Iran, IAEA

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian welcomed the agreement reached between Tehran and International Atomic Energy Agency and called for a firm US political decision to return to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

China welcomes the consensus reached between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency through dialogue and cooperation on safeguards and monitoring under the nuclear deal with Iran, he said, adding, “China hopes that the two sides will continue to be firm regarding interactions in line with resolving the remaining issues appropriately.”

China has always emphasized the principle that adherence to and implementation of JCPOA is the only correct and effective way to resolve Iran’s nuclear standoff, he added.

In addition to China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow supports the agreement reached between Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency to maintain interaction between IAEA and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Sunday and held talks with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami to discuss relevant issues on nuclear deal.

After the meeting, Mohammad Eslami told reporters, "We had constructive negotiations. There are essentially technical issues between the two sides. We agreed to participate in the next summit and to continue our negotiations on the sidelines of the summit."

