AEOI chief to brief MPs on Grossi's trip to Tehran

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament will hold a session tomorrow to review the details of the recent visit of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran where Eslami will take part in.

The recent visit of the IAEA chief to Tehran took place before the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, and it seems that speculations of the Western media about the agenda of Grossi's visit to Iran are not true.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Sept. 11 to meet with Eslami and to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

In a report to the IAEA Board of Governors, the IAEA Director-General recently claimed that the IAEA's inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities have been significantly reduced and severely restricted.

In the report, Grossi claimed that Iran has denied access of the IAEA inspectors to its sites, continuing to develop its nuclear activities.

However, evidence shows that such a prediction is not accurate, and basically, the issuance of an anti-Iranian resolution is not on the agenda of the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

