Germany hopes Iran to return to Vienna talks soon

German Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman on Monday expressed hope that Iran would return to the Vienna talks soon for reviving Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Monday regarding agreement made between Iran and IAEA, German Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said, “This is a positive first step. However, we also expect International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to quickly install cameras in Iran's damaged nuclear facilities as agreed and replace the cameras' memory cards."

Without mentioning the inaction of Western countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks including Germany, Britain and France for living up to their JCPOA obligations, she stated that Germany hopes Iran to return to the negotiating table for the revival of nuclear deal rapidly.

Following a meeting held between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in Tehran on Saturday, the two sides reached an agreement to continue their cooperation.

After the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement as follows,

"The parties reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and the importance of its continuation, as well as the need to address the issues in a constructive and exclusively technical atmosphere. The two sides decided to continue reciprocal meetings at relevant levels in the framework of existing interactions and cooperation. In this regard, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will meet with the Director-General on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, and the Director-General will travel to Tehran in the near future for high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in various fields. Agency inspectors are allowed to service the specified surveillance equipment and replace their memory cards, which will be kept under joint seal in Iran," the statement read.

