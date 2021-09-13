US not to present a resolution at IAEA BoG meeting: FM spox

The spokesman for the US Secretary of State Ned Price officially announced Monday that his country has no plans to present a resolution against Iran at this week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Price made the comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday afternoon.

This is while Reuters also reported on Monday that the Western powers had pulled back from their plan to present a resolution criticizing Iran at the IAEA BoG meeting.

The decision by the United States, France, Britain and Germany prevented escalating tensions with Iran that could have dashed hopes for talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA.

The IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi paid a visit to Tehran on Sunday and met with the head of the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI).

After the meeting, the Director-General of the IAEA, hailed the Tehran meeting as positive and vowed that there would be no resolution against Tehran in IAEA meeting his week.

Meanwhile, Grossi emphasized the expansion of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and said that he would visit Tehran again for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

KI/FNA14000622000836