Russia calls for earliest resumption of Vienna talks

In a tweet on Sunday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “Pleased to note that on these points, Russia and #EU are like-minded. We welcome the results of Mr. Grossi’s visit to #Tehran.”

“We call for an earliest resumption of #Vienna Talks on restoration of #JCPOA. Hope to see Mr. Mora and other colleagues at the table of negotiations soon.”

In his another tweet this afternoon, Ulyanov wrote, “Congratulations to the Director- General of IAEA and Iran. Without a doubt, the IAEA Board of Governors, which will kick off on Monday, welcomes this trip and its results.

Concurrent with the visit of IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two sides agreed to replace the memory cards of the monitoring cameras.

IAEA Chief Grossi’s visit came as he had previously expressed concern about Iran's failure to respond to allegations of radioactivity on some unannounced sites as well as inaccessibility to IAEA monitoring equipment.

Raising these allegations by IAEA prompted Iran to warn IAEA once again of the need to adhere to the principle of impartiality over Iran's nuclear program.

