IAEA access to nuclear sites subject to sanctions lift law

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue. and reiterated that IAEA’s access to the nuclear sites will be subject to the Parliament's law on the lifting of sanctions.

Turning to the visit of IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to the Islamic Republic of Iran and his meeting with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), he said that visit of IAEA chief to Iran came after formation of new Iranian government for strengthening bilateral cooperation with observing joint interests.

The highlights of agreement made between Iran and IAEA have been issued in a joint statement, he said, adding, “We hope that statement would be prepared in accordance with facts away from politicization on Iran’s nuclear activities in the next meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors.”

Emphasizing that independence and credibility of International Atomic Energy Agency should be preserved, he stated that visit of IAEA chief to the Islamic Republic of Iran was made in line with strengthening bilateral talks between IAEA and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The statement issued between Iran and IAEA has been formulated according to the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, he said, adding that all accesses of IAEA to the Iranian nuclear sites are according to the Parliament’s legislation, safeguards and additional protocol.

"The parties reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and the importance of its continuation, as well as the need to address the issues in a constructive and exclusively technical atmosphere. The two sides decided to continue reciprocal meetings at relevant levels in the framework of existing interactions and cooperation. In this regard, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will meet with the Director-General on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, and the Director-General will travel to Tehran in the near future for high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in various fields. Agency inspectors are allowed to service the specified surveillance equipment and replace their memory cards, which will be kept under joint seal in Iran," the statement of Iran and IAEA read.

MA/5303774