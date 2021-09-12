Iran, IAEA agreement 'positive step on Iran nuclear program'

In a tweet on Sunday, Enrique Mora Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and IAEA and wrote, “This is a positive step towards ensuring continuity of knowledge on Iran’s nuclear program. Give space for diplomacy. I appreciate the efforts. EU’s aim remains full #JCPOA implementation by all.”

“For that, it’s crucial we resume #Vienna Talks as soon as possible,” Mora added.

Concurrent with the visit of Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran on Sunday, Iran and IAEA agreed to replace the memory cards of monitoring cameras.

In a joint press conference with visiting IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that a delegation from International Atomic Energy Agency will soon arrive in Iran to take technical steps to replace the memory cards. According to him, old cards will be "stored and sealed" in Iran and new cards will be installed on cameras.

After that, the two sides issued a joint statement.

"The parties reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and the importance of its continuation, as well as the need to address the issues in a constructive and exclusively technical atmosphere. The two sides decided to continue reciprocal meetings at relevant levels in the framework of existing interactions and cooperation. In this regard, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will meet with the Director-General on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, and the Director-General will travel to Tehran in the near future for high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in various fields. Agency inspectors are allowed to service the specified surveillance equipment and replace their memory cards, which will be kept under joint seal in Iran," the statement read.

