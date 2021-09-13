No need to issue anti-Iran resolution at BoG meeting

Yesterday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi paid a one-day visit to Tehran to meet with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

Rafael Grossi attended a press conference at Vienna airport after returning from Tehran.

Referring to the agreement with Iran, he told reporters at Vienna airport that there is no need to issue a resolution against Iran at the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Referring to an agreement with the previous Iranian government, he added that IAEA wants the new government to adhere to this agreement so as to resolve the remaining issues with the IAEA.

"Given the new government in Iran, ‌ we need to negotiate with the Iranian side to resolve issues", he said, adding, "After the meetings and talks in Vienna, I will return to Tehran and hold talks with senior Iranian officials."

Saying that the broken and damaged cameras in Karaj nuclear power plant will be replaced or repaired soon, he added, "We talked about Iran's enrichment program in general, but after repairing the cameras, we need to hold talks with the new Iranian government."

According to him, his meeting with AEOI chief has been clear and constructive, providing a space for diplomacy.

