COVID-19 death toll mounts to 114,759 in Iran

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that 22,541 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 5,318,327.

Over the last 24 hours, 448 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 114,759, the statement added.

7,206 cases are in critical condition while 4,597,215 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the Health Ministry.

So far more than 30.33 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran, the ministry noted.

