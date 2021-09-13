  1. Iran
Sep 13, 2021, 2:42 PM

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 114,759 in Iran

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 114,759 in Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Some 448 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 4,597,215 people out of a total of 5,318,327 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that 22,541 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 5,318,327.

Over the last 24 hours, 448 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 114,759, the statement added.

7,206 cases are in critical condition while 4,597,215 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the Health Ministry.

So far more than 30.33 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran, the ministry noted.

ZZ/5303535

News Code 178605
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178605/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News