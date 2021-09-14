  1. Iran
Sep 14, 2021, 2:30 PM

COVID-19 claims over 115,000 lives across Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – The coronavirus has infected 22,329 people and claimed 408 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that 22,329 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of identified cases to 5,340,656.

It added that the total death toll from the viral infection has reached 115,167 with 408 new deaths.

According to the Health Ministry, 7,123 coronavirus patients are in critical condition and 30,445,641 tests have been conducted across the country to detect the infections so far.

The statement also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 4,627,027.

