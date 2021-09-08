26,854 new cases of COVID-19, 538 deaths reported in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 538 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 112,430 people.

Meanwhile, the figures for today put the number of new cases at 26,854, bringing the total detected cases to 5,210,978

Also, 4,453,651 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital, the statement added.

Currently, 7,534 patients with Covid 19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 29,791,562 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 246 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 144 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 58 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

It was announced on Wednesday that more than 31,450,494 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, while over 10% of the Iranian population have been fully vaccinated after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

